Fox 8 Jukebox: In The Heartland

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — In The Heartland is a new band recently formed to pay tribute to Michael Stanley and the Michael Stanley Band. In The Heartland has a very special Michael Stanley Band REUNION SHOW featuring MSB guitarist Danny Powers & MSB bassist Michael Gismondi on Sunday November 14th at Stage Pass Tavern in Willowick. The band will be performing a benefit show for Rainbow, Babies & Children’s Hospital on December 9th at the Winking Lizard in Lakewood. Fox 8’s Todd Meany’s band ‘Ace Molar’ opens for In The Heartland at the Lorain Palace Theatre on Saturday January 29th. You can learn more about the band ‘In The Heartland’ by clicking here.