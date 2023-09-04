CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland gospel choir Humbly Submitted lifts up the Fox 8 Studio with their voices and inspirational music in this edition of Fox Jukebox. The group has been uplifting audiences in Northeast Ohio for over 25 years and shared the stage with many nationally known artists. Humbly Submitted has a very special reunion show happening Sunday September 10th at 5pm at Sanctuary Baptist Church located at 4004 East 131st Street in Cleveland.

