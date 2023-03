CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Under the direction of Robert Hubbard Jr., Hubb’s Groove filled the Fox 8 studio with their signature smooth sound. Hubb’s Groove specializes in soul, jazz, and R&B music and has opened for big name artists like Earth, Wind & Fire, Pieces of a Dream, Marion Meadows and more. Hubb’s Groove has a full calendar of upcoming shows and you can click here to learn more.

