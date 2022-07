CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What a way to kick off the weekend with Cleveland band ‘Hubb’s Groove’ sharing their signature smooth, yet high energy sound in the Fox 8 studio. Founded in 1996 by Clevelander Robert Hubbard, Hubb’s Groove specializes in a mix of soul, jazz, r&b, and a splash of gospel music. The band believes ‘what’s played from the heart, reaches the heart’. To learn more about Hubb’s Groove click here.

