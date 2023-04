CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) —Helen Welch is a world-renowned performer known for her unique way of interpreting a song and making it her own. A native of England, Helen has made Northeast Ohio her home and is performing her show “Superstar: The Songs. The Stories. The Carpenters” at Playhouse Square on Saturday April 29th. Helen’s show ‘Superstar’ comes with the complete blessing of Richard Carpenter.

