CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Elégie is a Cleveland-based male vocal ensemble comprised of four classically trained singers, all graduates of Cleveland Heights High School’s Vocal Music Department. Elegie performs a variety of music and is know for their unique harmonies. The group has opened for national artists Black Violin and Geoffrey Golden and will embark on a tour of New York City next year. Click here to learn more about the group Elegie.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction