CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Husband and wife music duo Dre & Leah filled the Fox 8 studio with beautiful holiday music. The talented couple are worship pastors at Garfield Memorial Church in Pepper Pike and are passionate about spreading their music to all. Dre & Leah invite everyone to The Holiday Joy Experience Sunday December 11th at 6:30pm at Garfield Memorial Church. To learn more about these artists click here.

