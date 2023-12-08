CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Beautiful harmonies from the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble fill the Fox 8 News studio with holiday spirit. The ensemble shares a wonderful preview of what’s in store for audiences at this season’s Cleveland Orchestra Holiday Concert. Cleveland Orchestra holiday concerts begin December 13th and you can learn more by clicking here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble
by: Margaret Daykin
