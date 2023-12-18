CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Campus International School Chamber Ensemble fills the Fox 8 studio with the sounds of the season. Campus International School is a unique K-8 school located on the campus of Cleveland State University. The school is part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School system. The ensemble is under the direction of Janice Pohl and Jennifer Lewis.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Campus International School Chamber Ensemble
by: Margaret Daykin
Posted:
Updated:
