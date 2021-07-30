CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Named ‘one of the top local bands to watch in 2021’ by Cleveland Magazine, Apostle Jones is known for keeping their shows fresh and
wowing fans with a “part-party, part-spiritual revival” atmosphere. The band has a new release called ‘The Other Side: Live from CODA’. This is a recording of the band’s 1st live show after the pandemic and it was recorded at CODA in Tremont, Ohio. You can order the new release and learn more about the band by clicking here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Apostle Jones
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Named ‘one of the top local bands to watch in 2021’ by Cleveland Magazine, Apostle Jones is known for keeping their shows fresh and