CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nominated for Best Blues Band by Cleveland Magazine, the dynamic Northeast Ohio band “Apostle Jones” energized the Fox 8 studio with their music. The band pulls from rock, r&b, blues, gospel, soul and funk to create a unique sound and energy. What a treat to have Apostle Jones perform LIVE on Fox 8 News in the Morning! Apostle Jones has a busy summer schedule and you can learn more about the band and upcoming shows here.

