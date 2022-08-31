CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland’s own Antione Dunn is back in his hometown celebrating the release of his third studio album ‘Everything’. The nationally known R&B singer’s smooth and soulful music has landed him on Billboard music charts and his songs are played on Sirius XM, BET and MTV. Dunn is a proud alum of Cleveland Heights High School and he actually performed on Fox 8 News in the Morning years ago when he was a student at Wiley Middle School. Dunn is currently based out of Los Angeles. Click here to learn more about Antoine Dunn.

