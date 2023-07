CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland native Anne Cochran visits the Fox 8 Jukebox to let music fans know about her upcoming Cain Park show. The local singer-songwriter has earned national acclaim from touring across the country with Jim Brickman. Anne has also released many CD’s of her own original music, the most recent release is ‘Deeper’. To learn more about Anne Cochran’s upcoming Cain Park show click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction