CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nationally known saxophonist Andre Cavor brought his funky, high-octane urban jazz music to the Fox 8 studio. Cavor’s debut album ‘Road Trip’ hit #13 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts. Cavor performs at Mitchell’s in Euclid on the 1st Friday of every month. He is bringing Grammy award-winning gospel singer Donnie McClurkin to town on Friday April 15th and you can learn more about that show by clicking here.

