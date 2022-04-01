CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nationally known saxophonist Andre Cavor brought his funky, high-octane urban jazz music to the Fox 8 studio. Cavor’s debut album ‘Road Trip’ hit #13 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts. Cavor performs at Mitchell’s in Euclid on the 1st Friday of every month. He is bringing Grammy award-winning gospel singer Donnie McClurkin to town on Friday April 15th and you can learn more about that show by clicking here.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Dining and Delicious Eats Newsletter