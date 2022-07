CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — AJ & The Woods takes ‘roots rock’ to a whole new level with a unique sound that blends folk, rock and delta blues music. AJ & The Woods is releasing new music. The new album is called ‘Stay Steady’ and the band has a special album release show happening at the House of Blues Saturday August 20th. Click here for more information about AJ & The Woods.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction