CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The second round of OHSAA Playoffs are underway and band members from two local high schools heading to playoffs visit the Fox 8 studio to get everyone fired up! The Chardon Hilltoppers H.S. Marching Band is under the direction of Melissa Lichtler and the Avon Eagles H.S. Marching Band is under the direction of Aaron Jacobs.
Chardon & Avon High School spread playoff fever in the Fox 8 studio
by: Margaret Daykin
Posted:
Updated:
