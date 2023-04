CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland blues musicians Colin Dussault and Bob Frank team up in this edition of Fox 8 Jukebox to spread the word about the upcoming Cleveland Blues Society show “A Drummer Gets His Wings – Celebrating the Life of John J. Adams”. The recently released CD “Left Centerfield – A Tribute to John Adams” will also be available at the event.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction