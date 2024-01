CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Akron’s Real Deal returned to the Fox 8 studio with their classic R&B sound, dance moves and sharp attire. Known as the “Emperors of Old School R&B’, Akron’s Real Deal has a show on February 10th at HOUSE three thirty in Akron and on February 16th they perform at Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

