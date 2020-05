(WJW)– Weeks after announcing she is expecting baby number 3, our own Kristi Capel revealed this morning what she is having.

Kristi, her husband Hal, and children Kyndal and Duke had a little reveal party at home this week.

Everyone on the morning show except, Adrienne DiPiazza and Kenny Crumpton guessed Kristi was having a boy.

Watch the video above for the big reveal.

Baby number three is due in November. Congrats, Kristi and Hal!