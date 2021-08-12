Meet the inspirational man bringing baseball to Northeast Ohio teens and adults with autism

DALLAS, Georgia (WJW) — 25 year old Taylor Duncan is on a mission to help people with autism play baseball and he’s looking for participants to join a brand new team in Northeast Ohio. Taylor, who also has autism, is the CEO and Executive Director of the Alternative Baseball Organization . Fox 8’s Kristi Capel spoke with the inspiring young man and learned more about the Ohio team that is forming and why this kind of opportunity is so important for those with autism and disabilities. To learn more about the Lorain County Explorers Alternative Baseball team click here.