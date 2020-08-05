‘I called him about the weather before every election’: Dennis Kucinich reflects on friendship with Dick Goddard

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJW) — U.S. Congressman and former Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich shared a special 40+ year friendship with Fox 8’s beloved meteorologist Dick Goddard.
Dennis and his wife Elizabeth spoke about some of their favorite memories on Fox 8 News in the Morning including how pleased they were Dick was able to attend their wedding.
