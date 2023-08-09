CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s your chance to sample foods and drinks from some of Northeast Ohio’s most talented Black chefs and mixologists.

A Taste of Black Cleveland is Aug. 10 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets range from $100 – $200 and proceeds benefit the Cleveland NAACP, The Cavaliers Community Foundation HBCU Scholarship Program and the participating chefs and mixologists.

The $120 and $200 tickets include a ticket to Saturday’s LL Cool J concert at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

For more information on A Taste of Black Cleveland, click here.