CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s apple season in Northeast Ohio and Akron Children’s Hospital dietitian Danielle Dimengo has some great tips to help you get the most from your freshly picked apples. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learns about the health benefits, the best way to store apples and some recipes that includes apples in ways you might not have thought of. Here are links to the recipes Danielle recommends:

Steel-Cut Oatmeal with Apples

Air Fryer Apple Chips

Apple-Cheddar Soup

Cheddar and Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Taco Topper Apple Slaw