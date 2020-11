MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio(WJW) -- Leave it to Vegan Vicki, chef and owner of Urban Sweetness, to create a recipe that combines two favorite dishes -- deviled eggs and potatoes. Vegan Vicki walked Fox 8's Kristi Capel through the recipe, which is included in Vegan Vicki's new e-cookbook "Meatless for the Holidays". Urban Sweetness is currently taking orders for Thanksgiving dinners -- meals for one person, two people or an entire family. Click here for more information.

Deviled Potatoes