How fresh veggies could put you in the mood for love

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, then this might be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone.

Farmer Jones Farm at The Chef’s Garden is offering a Valentine’s Dinner for Two Culinary Experience.

You can choose to receive the vegetables and recipes only or upgrade to an exclusive video and live event lead by Chef Jamie Simpson from The Culinary Vegetable Institute.

Either way, you’re sure to impress your love this Valentine’s Day.

Click the video player above to hear Farmer Lee Jones and Chef Simpson talk about this at-home, four-course dinner experience.