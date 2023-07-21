CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There is scientific evidence that bad air quality doesn’t just affect a person’s lungs, but it also can have a connection to heart disease. Dr. Steve Nissen is a cardiologist with Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and he explains to Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson and Natalie Herbick how summer heat and bad air quality present long term concerns to our health.

