CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — David Petrovic has autism. He also is a middle school teacher, an author, and a national speaker who shares his life experiences to inspire and educate others. Fox 8’s Todd Meany has a powerful conversation with David about what he’s been through and also his mission. David’s mother Sandy Petrovic also talks about the journey with her son. David and Sandy co-authored an award-winner book ‘Expect a Miracle: Understanding and Living with Autism’ and David just released a children’s book ‘See ME: The Invisible Autistic Boy’ . This powerful interview will impact your understanding of what it’s like to live autism.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction