Helping moms and kids in need: The Dawson Foundation delivers 100 winter coats in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)- Dozens of children in Northeast Ohio will be able to stay warm this winter, thanks to a generous donation.

One hundred coats were given out to at-risk women and children at University Hospitals Rainbow Ahuja Center for Women and Children in Cleveland, Tuesday.

The donations were made possible through the Dawson Foundation. It’s a charity started by our own Wayne Dawson and his brother, East Cleveland Judge William Dawson.

This is the 8th year for the coat giveaway. In addition to the coat giveaway, The Dawson Foundation also provides scholarships and life skills training to inspire kids to achieve their dreams and be productive in their community.