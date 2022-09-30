CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way.

The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar at the age of three and he’s been amazing family, friends and audiences with his incredible ability ever since.

Last Thursday, he played before his largest audience — the Thursday night Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

You can follow Max on his YouTube, Instagram and TikTok accounts.