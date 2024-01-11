CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When the Guardians visited Fox 8 News in the Morning recently to talk about the upcoming Guards Fest, Kristi Capel couldn’t resist challenging her co-anchor Wayne Dawson to race the popular team mascots around the studio. Who won? Check out the video below.
Guardians visit turns into ‘race’ between Wayne & mascots in Fox 8 studio
by: Margaret Daykin
Posted:
Updated:
