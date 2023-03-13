CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Golden Treasures Golden Retriever Rescue is in desperate need of foster families. If you have a fence and another dog in the home, would you consider taking in one of these gentle dogs as they wait for their forever home? Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learns more about Golden Treasures and what’s involved fostering a golden retriever. To learn more visit click here.

