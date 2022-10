CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a show the entire family is sure to love.

The “Jurassic World Live Tour” comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland for three days only from Oct. 7 – 9.

Your trip to Isla Nublar will take a “terrifying, unexpected turn when Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park!” the show’s website said.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got a sneak peak of some of what you’ll experience at the show.