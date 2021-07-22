Gilmour Academy student raises money to start sled hockey program

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A Gilmour Academy hockey player has raised $15,000 to help start a sled hockey program at the school.

Vince Stafford talked about the program with FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton on Thursday morning.

According to a release posted on the school’s website, an adaptive sports kick-off program will happen Saturday at Gilmour Academy from noon – 2 p.m.

Stafford said he will continue to raise money to provide state-of-the-art adaptive sports equipment and ice time for children and young adults with mobility challenges.

