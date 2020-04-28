Free download: How to talk to your kids about wearing a mask
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When Tara Tuchel started seeing people wearing masks in stores, she said it felt strange and startling.
That got the Wisconsin speech/language pathologist and autism specialist thinking about how children must feel.
Tuchel had already written a children’s book and received requests to write a story explaining to children why people are wearing masks.
The book was initially written with children with autism in mind, but Tuchel said it’s a good resource to help any child understand what’s happening.
You can download a copy of the book for free on Tuchel’s website.
