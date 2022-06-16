CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen posts about the salad Jennifer Aniston is said to have eaten everyday on the set of “Friends.”

Many of the posts about the salad have gone viral.

Just this week the actress told Elle magazine the salad isn’t quite the one she ate.

Still, it looks delicious, and country chef Lee Ann Miller put her spin on the salad (there are two recipes below).

The Jennifer Aniston Salad

(from Katie Couric’s website)

Ingredients:

3.5 cups cooked bulgur wheat

2-3 chopped small cucumbers

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/2 cup chopped mint

1/3 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped pistachios

1 (15oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta

Instructions:

Then, just toss the ingredients together until they’re mixed to your liking. Now dig in — hopefully surrounded by your own friends — and enjoy. This recipe was found on the Katie Couric website.

Lee Ann Miller’s Jennifer Aniston-Inspired Salad

Ingredients:

3-1/2 cups of cooked couscous, cooled

3-1/2 small cucumbers, sliced & quartered

½ cup matchstick carrots

½ cup kale, shredded fine

1-2 avocado, diced

1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped fine

½ cup pecans, roasted & salted

½ cup feta, crumbled or cubed

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup olive oil

Salt & Pepper

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients. Mix together lemon and olive oil, salt & pepper. Pour over ingredients. Combine well and serve!