Fox Recipe Box: Todd's July 4th Beef Sliders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Todd Meany is not stranger when it comes to the kitchen and  this morning he spent some time in the studio kitchen getting a cooking lesson from Chef Rocco Whelan. Rocco is a popular figure in the Northeast Ohio culinary scene. Here is the recipe Todd made on Fox 8 News in the Morning at 9am.

Todd’s July 4th Beef Sliders with Cool Cleveland Cucumbers (via Rocco Whalen)  

   2 lbs Filet mignon or flank steak
   1 oz chopped garlic
   1 oz chopped shallots
   1 oz chopped chives
   2 tables spoons rice wine vinegar
   Pinch Black pepper
 
   Step 1 Cut meat into strips
   Step 2 Mix together all ingredients and marinade for up to 12 hours.
   Step 3 Grill Meat for 6-8 minutes until desired doneness.
   Step 4 Spread Peppercorn ranch (or other condiment) on your favorite roll and add a slice of tomato to make the sandwich complete.
 
Cool Cleveland Cucumbers
  2 English cucumbers peeled and seeded
  1/3 cup soy sauce
  1/3 cup ginger vinegar
  1/3 cup apple juice
  1 tsp fresh ground peppercorns
  1 small diced red bell pepper

