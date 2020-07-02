Fox Recipe Box: Todd’s July 4th Beef Sliders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Todd Meany is not stranger when it comes to the kitchen and this morning he spent some time in the studio kitchen getting a cooking lesson from Chef Rocco Whelan. Rocco is a popular figure in the Northeast Ohio culinary scene. Here is the recipe Todd made on Fox 8 News in the Morning at 9am.
Todd’s July 4th Beef Sliders with Cool Cleveland Cucumbers (via Rocco Whalen)
2 lbs Filet mignon or flank steak
1 oz chopped garlic
1 oz chopped shallots
1 oz chopped chives
2 tables spoons rice wine vinegar
Pinch Black pepper
Step 1 Cut meat into strips
Step 2 Mix together all ingredients and marinade for up to 12 hours.
Step 3 Grill Meat for 6-8 minutes until desired doneness.
Step 4 Spread Peppercorn ranch (or other condiment) on your favorite roll and add a slice of tomato to make the sandwich complete.
Cool Cleveland Cucumbers
2 English cucumbers peeled and seeded
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/3 cup ginger vinegar
1/3 cup apple juice
1 tsp fresh ground peppercorns
1 small diced red bell pepper