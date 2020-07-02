Fox Recipe Box: Todd’s July 4th Beef Sliders

2 lbs Filet mignon or flank steak

1 oz chopped garlic

1 oz chopped shallots

1 oz chopped chives

2 tables spoons rice wine vinegar

Pinch Black pepper

Step 1 Cut meat into strips

Step 2 Mix together all ingredients and marinade for up to 12 hours.

Step 3 Grill Meat for 6-8 minutes until desired doneness.

Step 4 Spread Peppercorn ranch (or other condiment) on your favorite roll and add a slice of tomato to make the sandwich complete.

Cool Cleveland Cucumbers

2 English cucumbers peeled and seeded

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup ginger vinegar

1/3 cup apple juice

1 tsp fresh ground peppercorns

1 small diced red bell pepper