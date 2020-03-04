Fox Recipe Box: Sweet Irish Soda Bread with Honey Butter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Chef Stefanie Paganini may have Italian roots, but she wore her green to the Fox 8 studio this morning and shared her delicious recipe for Sweet Irish Bread with Wayne Dawson. This recipe is one of the featured recipes in an upcoming class Stefanie is teaching at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking. The class is called 'Irish Pub Favorites' and you can click here for more information.

Sweet Irish Soda Bread

Makes 1 9-inch loaf

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup currants, dried

1/2 cup golden raisins

1 3/4 cup whole milk

4 egg yolks, well beaten

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

Butter, as needed

Honey Butter:

1 Tbsp. honey

1 recipe fresh unsalted butter, room temperature

1 tsp. salt

In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, combine all butter ingredients until well combined. Remove butter from bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.

Sift all dry ingredients together into a large mixing bowl. Add currants and raisins to dry ingredients and toss to coat.

In a separate bowl, mix together milk, eggs, and melted butter. Add liquid ingredients, to the dry ingredients. Mix to combine.

Butter the inside of a skillet (or a 9-inch loaf pan). Fill with batter. Smooth batter with a rubber spatula and lightly dot top of loaf with butter. Cook soda bread in preheated 350°F oven until risen and golden brown, about 1 hour. Remove from oven, cool for about 10 minutes, and turn out onto a wire cooling rack to complete cooling.

Serve warm with plenty of fresh honey butter.