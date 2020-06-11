1  of  2
Fox Recipe Box: Stacey’s Summer Corn Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Stacey Frey loves summer sweet corn. Growing up her mom would visit local farmer markets to buy fresh corn and then turn it into a full meal. So it’s only natural that Stacey would create her own special Summer Corn Salad to serve her family. It’s light, fresh and delicious and she graciously shared her recipe with all of us. Enjoy!
 
Summer Corn Salad
 
6 ears of corn, husked and cleaned
grape tomatoes, 1 container
red onion, diced
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
1/4 cup olive oil
2 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar
salt and pepper to taste
 
DIRECTIONS
 
Put an inch or two of water in a large pot and insert a steamer rack.
Make sure the water isn’t touching the bottom of the steamer rack.
Bring water to a boil, then place the corn in the steamer basket.
Recover the pot and steam the corn for 9-11 minutes, depending on how crunchy you like it.
Let the corn cool or run it under cold water.
Cut the kernels off with a sharp knife.
Combine all the ingredients.
Eat immediately or chill until ready to serve.

