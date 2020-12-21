FOX Recipe Box: Stacey’s French Onion Soup

(WJW) — FOX 8 News in the Morning reporter Stacey Frey shared one of her holiday traditions — french onion soup.
It’s something Stacey’s mom made every New Year’s Eve when she was growing up.
New Year’s Eve was also Stacey’s mom’s birthday — so the recipe is extra special to her.
The entire family looked forward to this yummy tradition.
Stacey shared her cherished family holiday recipe.
Stacey’s French Onion Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 large onions (at least)
- salt & pepper
- 4 cans beef consommé (it’s richer than broth)
- 2 cans of water
- 2 tablespoons dry sherry (optional)
- Worcestershire sauce to taste
- 6 slices thick bread (stale works)
- Gruyere cheese (my favorite), or swiss or provolone
Instructions:
- In a large saucepan, melt the butter, saute the onions, stirring occasionally until golden brown
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Stir in beef consommé, dry sherry, Worcestershire sauce and pepper
- Bring to a boil and then simmer for 10 minutes
- Spoon into crocks or bowls, place bread on top and cover with cheese, making sure it overlaps the edges
- Place under broiler and rotate if necessary until the cheese is browned and bubbly
Enjoy!