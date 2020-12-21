FOX Recipe Box: Stacey’s French Onion Soup

(WJW) — FOX 8 News in the Morning reporter Stacey Frey shared one of her holiday traditions — french onion soup.

It’s something Stacey’s mom made every New Year’s Eve when she was growing up.

New Year’s Eve was also Stacey’s mom’s birthday — so the recipe is extra special to her.

The entire family looked forward to this yummy tradition.

Stacey shared her cherished family holiday recipe.

Stacey’s French Onion Soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

2 large onions (at least)

salt & pepper

4 cans beef consommé (it’s richer than broth)

2 cans of water

2 tablespoons dry sherry (optional)

Worcestershire sauce to taste

6 slices thick bread (stale works)

Gruyere cheese (my favorite), or swiss or provolone

Instructions:

In a large saucepan, melt the butter, saute the onions, stirring occasionally until golden brown Salt and pepper to taste Stir in beef consommé, dry sherry, Worcestershire sauce and pepper Bring to a boil and then simmer for 10 minutes Spoon into crocks or bowls, place bread on top and cover with cheese, making sure it overlaps the edges Place under broiler and rotate if necessary until the cheese is browned and bubbly

Enjoy!