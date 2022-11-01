CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Spaghetti for breakfast?
It’s no problem if it’s made from pancakes.
Food stylist and blogger Jenn Thomas joined us in the studio to demonstrate this new trend that you might have seen on TikTok and other social media.
Spaghetti Pancakes
Tools you need:
- squeeze bottle
- non stick large skillet
Ingredients:
- 1 cup pancake mix
- 2/3 cup cold water
- fresh berries
- whipped cream
- maple syrup
- powdered sugar
Method:
- Preheat your pan on medium heat.
- Mix pancake mix and pour into squeeze bottle. when pan is hot, squeeze mix across the hot pan to cook. Once its cooked, pull off and place on plate.
- Top with your favorite toppings and eat!