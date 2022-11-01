CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Spaghetti for breakfast?

It’s no problem if it’s made from pancakes.

Food stylist and blogger Jenn Thomas joined us in the studio to demonstrate this new trend that you might have seen on TikTok and other social media.

Spaghetti Pancakes

Recipe by Jenn Thomas

Tools you need:

squeeze bottle

non stick large skillet

Ingredients:

1 cup pancake mix

2/3 cup cold water

fresh berries

whipped cream

maple syrup

powdered sugar

Method:

Preheat your pan on medium heat. Mix pancake mix and pour into squeeze bottle. when pan is hot, squeeze mix across the hot pan to cook. Once its cooked, pull off and place on plate. Top with your favorite toppings and eat!