FOX Recipe Box: Ritz Cracker ice cream pudding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller calls it one of her favorite summer recipes.

She appeared on FOX 8 News in the Morning Tuesday to share her recipe for Ritz Cracker Ice Cream Pudding.

She says the no-bake dessert is the perfect combination of salty and sweet flavors.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her.

Ritz Cracker Ice Cream Pudding

Ingredients:

½ cup butter, melted

2-1/2 sleeves Ritz crackers (75 crackers), crushed

1 cup roasted, salted pecans, chopped

2 (3.4 ounces each) boxes vanilla instant pudding

1-1/2 cup whole milk

1 (8 ounce) whipped topping

1-1/2 quart vanilla ice cream, softened

Instructions:

Mix together crushed Ritz Crackers & chopped pecans. Add melted butter and combine well. Reserve ¾ cup mixture for topping. Then press remaining mixture into 13×9 pan. Beat together milk and vanilla pudding. Add whipped topping and ice cream. With hand-held electric mixer, blend well. Pour onto crust and top with reserved mixture and place in freezer. Remove from freezer 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh mint & fresh fruit.