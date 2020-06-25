Fox Recipe Box: Ricotta Gnocchi with Peas, Asparagus & Mushrooms

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Bob Sferra is known for his exquisite catering, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he quickly re-grouped Culinary Occasions to offer Everyday Meals for delivery and pickup in addition to still offering safe catering options. Chef Bob shared one of his favorite summer recipes from the Everyday Meal menu with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer. To learn more about Culinary Occasions Everyday Meals click here.

Ricotta Gnocchi with Peas, Asparagus and Mushrooms

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

Gnocchi

½ teaspoon salt, kosher

1 15-ounce container ricotta cheese, preferably whole milk

2 eggs lightly beaten

1/2 cup Parmesan, grated

¼ teaspoon black pepper, ground

4 cups All Purpose flour

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

¼ cup Peas

½ cup asparagus

1 medium Onion, diced

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup parmesan cheese

¼ zest of lemon

PREPARATION

In a large bowl, combine pepper, salt, ricotta, parmesan. Add the flour to the bowl, with your hands sand the cheese mixture with the flour mixture. When finished it will appear like coarse cornmeal. (Note: there may be larger chunks of cheese and dough pieces, which is ok.)

Add eggs to the bowl and gently work the flour into the egg mixture. The mixture should come together easily. (if the mixture is too sticky or too dry, add flour or a little water until the mixture comes together).

Knead the dough until it feels silky and smooth. Cut 4 oz portions of dough, and roll into long tube-like strands. Then with a butter knife, cut 1” cubes. At this point you can stop and leave the gnocchi cubes on a floured surface to dry and then freeze for a later time. Or with the back of a fork or a gnocchi board, firmly press the cube into the tines of the fork and gently roll off onto the table. The cube should have ridges and a curved shape.

COOKING

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. When the water begins to boil, add gnocchi and cook for 3-5 minutes or until they float to the top. Drain, making sure to reserve ½ cup of pasta water for the final dish.

In a pan on medium heat, sauté onions until translucent. Add mushrooms, cook until tender and most of the water has been released. Add asparagus and peas and cook for 3 minutes. Add gnocchi, pasta water and heavy cream. Cook and reduce liquid by ½. Turn heat off heat, add parm and toss together. Plate gnocchi and zest ¼ lemon overtop.