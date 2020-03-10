Fox Recipe Box: Reuben Boxty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- This recipe combines two favorite Irish dishes: a potato pancake and Reuben sandwich. Kathryn Neidus is the executive chef at the Rustic Grill at Stonewater Golf Club and she showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how to make a Reuben Boxty. Click here to learn more about the Rustic Grill at Stonewater Golf Club.

Boxty Reuben

Boxty recipe

2 Idaho potatoes- prebaked in 350 degree oven for 25 minutes( cool)

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons buttermilk

2 tablespoons grated raw onion( large box grater)

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Use a large box grater and grate your Idaho potatoes (skin on or off)

2.in a mixing bowl mix your grated potato, flour, buttermilk, grated onion and salt and pepper

3. In a non stick skillet put 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and turn to medium-high heat. Form desirable size potato pancakes and sear on each side till brown and crispy. About 2 minutes each side.

4. Top boxty with slices of hot corned beef, Swiss cheese ( can melt in microwave or oven if desired) and top with a fried egg and 1000 island dressing.