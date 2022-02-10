FOX Recipe Box: Pan Roasted Filet Mignon with Apple-Dijon White Wine Sauce

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Forget flowers and chocolate. A steak dinner might be the way to your Valentine’s heart.

Chef Ashley Breneman from the Certified Angus Beef Test Kitchen stopped by the FOX-8 kitchen to share a recipe for Pan Roasted Filet Mignon with Apple-Dijon White Wine Sauce.

Pan Roasted Filet Mignon with Apple-Dijon White Wine Sauce

Ingredients:

4 (6-ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® filet mignon steaks

filet mignon steaks 2 teaspoons canola oil

2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon coarse cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon butter

1 shallot minced

1 apple peeled, cored and 1/4 inch dice

1 cup white wine

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Season steaks with 1 1/2-teaspoons salt and 1-teaspoon pepper. Heat oil in a heavy stainless-steel skillet (not nonstick) over medium-high heat. Sear steaks 2 to 3 minutes on the top and bottom of each steak. Sear sides of steaks another 2 minutes. Place steaks on a sheet pan and in oven for 5 to 10 minutes for medium-rare or until steaks reach 125°F internally. Cover and keep warm while making sauce. Add butter, shallots and remaining 1/2-teaspoon salt to pan and return to medium heat; sear 1 minute. Add apple and sear 3 more minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour in wine to deglaze pan, bring to a boil allow to simmer 3 minutes or until alcohol smell has dissipated. Stir in mustard and cream, bring to a simmer and cook 4 more minutes to thicken (should evenly coat the back of a spoon). Serve sauce with warm filets.