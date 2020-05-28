Fox Recipe Box: Open-Face Roasted Pork Sandwich

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8 reporter Adrienne DiPiazza has a passion for cooking and exploring the Cleveland ‘food scene’ for fresh and unique ingredients. She’s always creating something delicious in her kitchen, so we asked her to open her family recipe box and share a dish with us. Adrienne says her ‘Open-Face Roasted Pork Sandwich with Arugula‘ is flavorful, fresh,crunchy and a great summer recipe. Adrienne says the most important part of this recipe is the marinade. It can be used on any kind of meat, but in the DiPiazza family it’s always used for pork tenderloin. The pork can also be served on its own as a centerpiece for another meal or made ahead and served at room temperature. One final reminder from Adrienne, make sure to use fresh lime and lemon juice and garlic, it’s worth it!

Open-Face Roasted Pork Sandwich with Arugula

For the pork and marinade:

1 pork tenderloin, any size

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 1/2 Tbps. olive oil

1 1/2 Tbps. minced or finely chopped garlic

2 tsp. fresh lime juice

2 tsp. rice vinegar

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. sugar

For the sandwich:

Focaccia, ciabatta or other rustic Italian bread

Olive oil

1 garlic clove

Arugula

Fresh lemon juice

Locatelli Pecorino Romano cheese

Chives, chopped for sprinkling on top

Marinate the pork. Wisk together soy sauce, olive oil, garlic, lime juice, rice vinegar, ground ginger and sugar in a bowl and pour over pork. Toss the pork to make sure it is coated on all sides. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or overnight. Flip the pork over about halfway through marinating time. Cook the pork. Remove pork from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before cooking. In the oven: Pre-heat oven to 350. Heat an oiled cast iron pan (or other oven-proof skillet) on high until nearly smoking. Sear pork on all sides until it gets a dark-brown crust. Put entire skillet in the oven and roast until pork is cooked to medium, about 15-20 minutes. On the grill: Grill pork over medium-high direct heat on each side until it is nicely browned, about 5 minutes per side. Then move the pork to indirect heat for another 10 minutes or so to finish cooking. For both cooking methods use an instant-read thermometer to check the internal temperature. Cook to about 145 degrees. Don’t overcook the pork! It should be slightly pink inside and the USDA recently lowered the safe cooking temperature for pork to 145. Let pork rest on a cutting board at least 10 minutes. Prepare the bread & arugula. While the pork is cooking brush bread with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toast on a grill pan on the stove or on the outdoor grill until you get nice grill marks but is still soft on the inside. Rub each piece with the whole garlic clove. Set aside. Toss arugula in a bowl and lightly dress with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper as you would a salad. Assemble the sandwiches! Cut bread to your preferred size and top with a generous amount of the dressed arugula. Slice pork crosswise, thinly and on an angle and place several pieces on top of the arugula. Using a vegetable peeler cut thin strips of cheese and layer on top of the pork. Top with chopped chives, including the purple blossom if you can find it. For a party, cut sandwiches into smaller pieces and display on a wood board or your favorite serving platter!