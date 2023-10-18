CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Loaded Sweet Potato Bites are a great game day snack or party appetizer. Chef Vegan Vicki from Konscious Kuisine shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy this recipe is to put together — the best part being you can top the sweet potato bites anyway you like! Konscious Kuisine is offering ThanksLiving Dinners, these are plant-based dinners for 2 or 4 and come complete with all the trimmings. To learn more click here.

LOADED SWEET POTATO BITES

2-3 medium sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil or neutral oil (avocado, sunflower, etc.)

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Toppings:

Vegan cheese

Bac’n Bites

Vegan sour cream

Green onions

Avocado

Black beans

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Thoroughly wash the outside of the sweet potatoes. The peels are high in fiber. Cut the sweet potatoes no more than 1/2 inch thick.

Place sliced sweet potatoes in a large mixing bowl, mix the olive oil, add onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder and salt. Mix to coat all slices until well coated.

Place the seasoned sweet potato slices in a single line on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake on one side for 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and turn over and bake for an additional 5 minutes, remove from the oven and add cheese to the slices and return to the oven for an additional 5 minutes or when cheese has fully melted. Remove from the oven and add additional toppings to your liking.

ENJOY

Variations:

cheese, vegan sour cream, and bac’n bits

southwest: cheese, black beans, tomatoes, sour cream

Mexican: cheese, salsa, avocado