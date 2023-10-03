CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When it comes to nachos, it’s about more than just chips and cheese.

Stefani’s son Race had a favorite restaurant in Philadelphia (where he went to college) where he loved their chicken nachos.

We called on Chef Derek Ivancic, regional executive chef for JACK entertainment, to teach Stefani how to step up her nacho game.

Loaded Chicken Chorizo Nachos

· 1 large bag tortilla chips

· Queso Cheese Sauce

· Chicken Chorizo

· Example toppings to add: Roasted or pickled jalapenos Pickled red onions Scallions Cilantro Olives Chopped tomato Avocado Queso fresco Bacon Brisket



Queso Cheese Sauce Recipe

Prep time 5 mins | Cook time 10 mins

Ingredients:

8 oz shredded cheddar or American cheese

1 tablespoon butter

1 bunch green onions, chopped (keep white and green separate)

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup diced tomato

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon cornstarch

13 oz can evaporated milk

4 oz canned green chiles

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Instructions:

Melt butter in a medium-sized pot over medium-heat. Sauté the green onions (white parts only) for 4 minutes, until soft. Then add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes in with juices with the chiles, cumin, onion powder and cayenne pepper. Cook while stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes until soft and fragrant. Mix cornstarch into the pot, then pour in the evaporated milk, stirring well to combine. Bring to a boil, then add the cheese, mixing well. Cook, while stirring, until cheese just melts through the milk and transforms into a smooth sauce. Take off heat immediately. Stir in cilantro, green onions (reserved green parts) and season with salt to taste if needed. Mix well.

Chicken Chorizo

Ingredients:

1 lb ground chicken

2 tablespoons cold water

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dry oregano

½ tablespoon minced fresh garlic

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon sweet spanish paprika

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions:

Mix water and vinegar with all seasonings, add to ground chicken Mix well until it forms a sticky mixture, cook on stove top until juices run clear