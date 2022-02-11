FOX Recipe Box: Jalapeno Popper Dip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a recipe that is sure to add some spice to your Super Bowl Sunday.

Chef Ken Hatfield, owner of Hatfield’s Goode Grub, stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for Jalapeno Popper Dip.

And you can start your Super Bowl Sunday with brunch at the restaurant. It’s served from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Jalapeno Popper Dip

Ingredients:

  • 8 jalapenos, seeded and diced
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 1 1/2 lb cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup Dilly Sauce (available at Hatfield’s Goode Grub)
  • 1 cup corn
  • 1 1/4 cup cheddar cheese (save 1/4 cup for top)
  • 1 cup mozzarella
  • 1 T Siracha
  • 1 T minced garlic
  • 1/4 stick butter

Instructions:

  • Combine ingredients and put in oven safe container. Top with remaining 1/4 cup of cheddar cheese.
  • Bake for 8 minutes at 400 degrees.
  • Enjoy with your favorite toasted bread, chip, or cracker.

