FOX Recipe Box: Jalapeno Popper Dip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a recipe that is sure to add some spice to your Super Bowl Sunday.

Chef Ken Hatfield, owner of Hatfield’s Goode Grub, stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for Jalapeno Popper Dip.

And you can start your Super Bowl Sunday with brunch at the restaurant. It’s served from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Jalapeno Popper Dip

Ingredients:

8 jalapenos, seeded and diced

1 yellow onion, diced

1 1/2 lb cream cheese

1/4 cup Dilly Sauce (available at Hatfield’s Goode Grub)

1 cup corn

1 1/4 cup cheddar cheese (save 1/4 cup for top)

1 cup mozzarella

1 T Siracha

1 T minced garlic

1/4 stick butter

Instructions:

Combine ingredients and put in oven safe container. Top with remaining 1/4 cup of cheddar cheese.

Bake for 8 minutes at 400 degrees.

Enjoy with your favorite toasted bread, chip, or cracker.