FOX Recipe Box: Jalapeno Popper Dip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a recipe that is sure to add some spice to your Super Bowl Sunday.
Chef Ken Hatfield, owner of Hatfield’s Goode Grub, stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for Jalapeno Popper Dip.
And you can start your Super Bowl Sunday with brunch at the restaurant. It’s served from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Ingredients:
- 8 jalapenos, seeded and diced
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 1 1/2 lb cream cheese
- 1/4 cup Dilly Sauce (available at Hatfield’s Goode Grub)
- 1 cup corn
- 1 1/4 cup cheddar cheese (save 1/4 cup for top)
- 1 cup mozzarella
- 1 T Siracha
- 1 T minced garlic
- 1/4 stick butter
Instructions:
- Combine ingredients and put in oven safe container. Top with remaining 1/4 cup of cheddar cheese.
- Bake for 8 minutes at 400 degrees.
- Enjoy with your favorite toasted bread, chip, or cracker.