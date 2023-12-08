CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for an easy but impressive Holiday appetizer recipe? Look no further than country chef Lee Ann Miller’s recipe box. Lee Ann shares two of her favorite appetizer dishes with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. and she invites you to follow her on Instagram @leeannmiller.

Tasty Vegetable Dip

2/3 cup sour cream

2/3 cup real mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon dry minced onion

¾ teaspoon dill weed, fresh or dried

2 Tablespoons fresh parsley

1 teaspoon Lawrys seasoned salt

½ teaspoon Worcestershire

½ teaspoon accent

3 drops Tabasco

Mix & Chill

Serve with favorite dipping vegetables.