FOX Recipe Box: Herb-infused olive oil

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you have a vegetable garden, there’s a good chance it’s exploding with fresh herbs right now.

Chef Stefanie Paganini from the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning Monday to demonstrate how to use those herbs and infuse them in olive oil.

You can use those herb-infused oils as marinades, vinaigrettes, in pasta dishes, roasted meats, with crusty breads or give them as a gift.

